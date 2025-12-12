China to host 33rd APEC summit next year

China will host the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in its southern Guangdong province's Shenzhen city on Nov. 18-19 next year, state media reported Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at the handover ceremony of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, said Beijing "stands ready to bring all parties together to advance the goal of an Asia Pacific community, promote growth and prosperity in the region, energize practical cooperation on priorities including FTAAP (Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific), connectivity, digital economy and AI, so as to inject greater vitality and impetus to development in the Asia Pacific and deliver more benefits to the people of the region."

This will be the third time China is hosting APEC.

According to a statement from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government on Friday, the city will host the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting for the first time in October, ahead of the leaders' summit.

"The Hong Kong SAR Government will leverage Hong Kong's experience and strengths as an international financial center to ensure the successful organization of the FMM in Hong Kong," Chief Executive John Lee said.

"Hong Kong will also seize this opportunity to deepen international exchanges and cooperation, better integrating into and serving the overall national development," he added.