China, Japan, South Korea to hold trilateral health meeting

China, Japan and South Korea will hold a trilateral health meeting this weekend despite Beijing-Tokyo tensions, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Japan's Health Ministry announced that Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Kenichiro Ueno will attend the meeting in Seoul on Sunday. A Chinese health ministry official is also expected to attend the meeting.

Ahead of his visit to Seoul, the Japanese health minister reaffirmed continued cooperative relationship among the three nations. The trilateral meeting has been held almost every year since 2007.

China postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting last month in South Korea after tensions escalated on Nov. 7 when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."

Beijing sharply criticized the remarks, urged Chinese tourists to avoid Japan, and also suspended seafood imports.

Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its breakaway province, lies near Japan's Yonaguni Island.