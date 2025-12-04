5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Xinjiang in China

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Thursday shook the southern parts of China's northwestern Xinjiang province, the US Geological Survey said.

It said the quake was recorded at around 3.44 pm (0744GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in the Tumxuk county of the province.

There was no immediate report of any damage when the last reports poured in.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.0, Chinese state-run Xinhua reported.

According to Shanghai Daily, the earthquake also struck the Aheqi county in the Kizilsu Kyrgyz autonomous prefecture, in Xinjiang.