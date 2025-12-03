South Korea marks 1st anniversary of failed martial law

South Korea on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the martial law imposed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol as President Lee Jae Myung said he will designate Dec. 3 as a day for "people's sovereignty" to mark the failed martial law bid that put the nation into turmoil a year ago.

In a special national address on the first anniversary of the short-lived martial law declaration, Lee said that by "defeating an unjust power" through peaceful means, the South Korean people had shown themselves "fully deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize," according to Yonhap News.

"It was the first time since the beginning of the 21st century that a coup occurred in a democracy like South Korea. Equally unprecedented in world history, the coup was peacefully and beautifully prevented by the hands of unarmed citizens," Lee said, describing it as the "revolution of light."

"Ironically, the Dec. 3 coup became an opportunity to showcase to the world the high level of civic consciousness of our people and the remarkable resilience of South Korea's democracy," he said.

Lee added the government, formed in the aftermath of the "revolution of light," would formally designate Dec. 3 as National Sovereignty Day in honor of citizens' courage.

In a follow-up press conference, he confirmed that the government intends to make it a public holiday.

Yoon imposed martial law on Dec. 3 last year, but parliament overturned it within six hours. He was later impeached and removed from office.

In January, he was arrested and indicted for abuse of power and leading an insurrection, making him the first sitting president to be kept in custody.

In March, he was released after a court order. However, in July, he was again arrested and has been in jail.

The former president was ousted by the Constitutional Court in April and had his impeachment upheld by the National Assembly in December.

Yoon was indicted by prosecutors on charges of insurrection and abuse of authority for the martial law decree.



