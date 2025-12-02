Japan to launch satellite in February to complete navigation system

Japan's space agency will launch a satellite in February to stably operate its geolocation system, local media reported Tuesday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said Monday that the Michibiki No. 7 satellite will be launched on an H3 rocket from Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima prefecture on Feb. 1, Kyodo news agency reported.

The satellite, built by Mitsubishi Electric Corp., weighs about 4.9 tons and spans approximately 19 meters in width when its solar panels are deployed, the report said.

Along with another satellite scheduled for launch on Dec. 7, the No. 7 satellite will complete Japan's seven-orbiter geolocation system called the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, similar to the US Global Positioning System.

By operating its own satellites, Japan aims to ensure stable and uninterrupted navigation services without depending on foreign systems.

With all seven satellites in orbit, at least four will always be positioned over Japan. The agency ultimately plans to have 11 geolocation satellites orbiting the Earth to ensure that the system keeps working even if some run into trouble, the report added.