Final body from recovered from collapsed power plant tower in South Korea

South Korean authorities recovered the seventh and final body from beneath a collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power plant in the southeastern city of Ulsan, Yonhap News said Friday.

The tower collapsed Nov. 6, trapping seven workers. Six bodies were recovered in the days following the collapse.

The tower had been out of operation since 2021 after 40 years in service and was being dismantled at the time of the collapse.

Authorities demolished two additional boiler towers at the thermal power plant on Tuesday to help locate three workers who were still missing beneath a third collapsed tower.



