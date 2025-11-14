Xi calls for ‘brand new chapter’ in China-Thailand ties

China's President Xi Jinping on Friday called for a "brand new chapter" in relations with Thailand during talks in Beijing with King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is on the first visit by a Thai monarch to China since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1975.

"Standing at a new historical starting point, the two countries will work together to usher in greater progress in the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future in the next 50 years, and jointly write a brand new chapter of China-Thailand friendship," Xi told Vajiralongkorn.

The two nations are marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, commemorated as the "Golden Jubilee of China-Thailand Friendship."

"Over the past half-century, facing the changing international landscape, China and Thailand have always worked hand in hand and helped each other," Xi said, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

He added that the "special friendship of 'Jeen Thai Phee Nong Gan' (China and Thailand are as close as one family) has grown ever stronger."

King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida arrived in Beijing on Thursday, marking their first trip to China since he ascended the throne in 2016.

Bilateral trade reached $133.98 billion last year, with China remaining the largest export destination for Thai products.

Vajiralongkorn has made only one official overseas trip since taking the throne, visiting Bhutan in April this year.





