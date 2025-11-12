Former South Korean prime minister detained over martial law investigation

South Korean prosecutors detained former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Wednesday on charges of inciting an insurrection following the imposition of martial law by former President Yoon Suk Yeol last December, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Hwang made posts on the US social media platform Facebook following the imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 calling for the eradication of pro-North Korea forces and those involved in alleged electoral fraud.

He also called for arrest of National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and then People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.

Hwang, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2017 under former President Park Geun-hye, also briefly served as acting president from 2016 to 2017.

Investigators from special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team detained Hwang after he ignored three summonses to appear for questioning.





