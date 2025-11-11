 Contact Us
South Korea to halt flights during college entrance exam

Published November 11,2025
South Korea will temporarily suspend all flight takeoffs and landings nationwide on Thursday during the English listening section of its annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), local media reported Tuesday.

According to Yonhap News, flight operations will be halted between 1.05 pm and 1.40 pm local time to minimize noise disruptions during the high-stakes exam.

Authorities said about 140 flights will be rescheduled in advance, while planes already in the air will maintain an altitude of 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) or higher under air traffic control direction.

The CSAT, one of South Korea's most important academic milestones, determines university admissions and is widely regarded as a defining moment in students' academic careers.