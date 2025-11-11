South Korea premier proposes task force to investigate officials over martial law bid

South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Tuesday proposed a task force to investigate whether public officials were involved in illegal activities or misconduct in connection with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law attempt of December 2024, Yonhap news reported.

President Lee Jae Myung supported the proposal during a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day, saying it is "definitely something that must be done" besides the ongoing probe by a special counsel team.

"We will swiftly conduct an internal investigation into public officials who participated in or cooperated with the martial law bid and secure the grounds for taking appropriate personnel measures," Kim said, adding that the government's top priority is to uphold the sovereignty of the people and democracy.

The proposed task force will complete its probe by January next year.

President Lee said officials found to be involved should be held accountable.

Some former Cabinet members of Yoon including then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are also under investigation for allegedly cooperating with the former president in his botched martial law attempt on Dec. 3.

Yoon was ousted from office in April by the Constitutional Court for his failed bid to impose martial law. He has been in jail since July.





