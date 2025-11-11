China says ‘shocked’ by New Delhi blast which killed 12

China on Tuesday expressed "shock" over Monday's blast in the Indian capital New Delhi that left 12 people dead and many others injured, state media reported.

"China is shocked by this incident, conveyed condolences to the victims, extended sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Lin said there were no Chinese casualties in the explosion which occurred at around 6.52 pm (0122GMT) near the Mughal-era historic Red Fort.

The fort has been closed until Nov. 13 while police are investigating the incident under anti-terror law.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that "all those responsible will be brought to justice."

Security has been tightened nationwide following the blast, and key establishments and several regions remain on high alert.

India's Central Industrial Security Force said installations secured by the force, including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, government buildings, and Delhi airport, have been placed on high alert.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also expressed "deep sadness" over the "tragic loss of lives" in the explosion.

"Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected," said Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he was "deeply saddened by the tragic" incident. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured," he wrote on the US social media company X.





