AFGHANISTANS EARTHQUAKE DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 14, HUNDREDS WOUNDED

A man who was injured in an earthquake receives treatment at a hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, 03 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

At least 14 were killed and hundreds of others wounded after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan at around 1 am local time on Monday (2030GMT Sunday), officials said.

Most of the casualties were reported in northern Samangan and Balkh provinces, according to the official Bakhtar News Agency.

Search and rescue operations are going on to look for survivors.

Dr. Sharafat Zaman, spokesman for the Health Ministry, said that at least 14 people were killed, while over 380 others have been injured across Samangan and Balkh provinces.

The officials said 260 people were injured in Samangan, where 10 fatalities were confirmed.

In the provincial capital of Balkh, Mazar-e-Sharif, some 126 people had sustained injuries, with four confirmed fatalities.

The quake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometers (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e-Sharif, one of the country's largest cities, the US Geological Survey said.