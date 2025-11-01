Xi urges Japan’s Takaichi to keep bilateral ties stable

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday to abide by and fulfill "clear provisions on major issues" to ensure "that the foundation of China-Japan relations is neither damaged nor shaken."

Xi urged the two countries to "adhere to and fulfill clear provisions on major issues such as history, Taiwan" as outlined in four political documents between China and Japan, "ensuring that the foundation of China-Japan relations is neither damaged nor shaken," according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

He urged Tokyo to uphold the spirit of the "Murayama Statement" that reflects "Japan's history of aggression and apologizes to the victimized countries."

The Chinese president called for the two countries to implement the political consensus of "comprehensively advancing the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship … being partners and not threats to each other" and "taking history as a mirror and opening up the future."

The remarks came during a meeting between the two leaders in South Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju, on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Xi said China is ready to work with Japan to build constructive and stable relations that meet the requirements of the new era and advance the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship.

China-Japan relations are facing opportunities and challenges, he said, expressing hope that Japan's new Cabinet would establish "a correct understanding of China ... and adhere to the broad direction of peace, friendship and cooperation between the two nations."

Xi wants to safeguard cooperation and mutual benefit, including enhancing cooperation in areas like high-end manufacturing, the digital economy and finance among others, and jointly uphold the multilateral trading system and ensure stable and smooth industrial and supply chains.

"The two countries should practice true multilateralism and promote the building of an Asia-Pacific community," said Xi, urging both to "properly manage differences ... seek common ground while reserving differences."

Takaichi called China "an important neighboring country of Japan."

Japan and China bear "significant responsibilities for peace and prosperity in the region and the wider world," she said.

Takaichi added that Japan will adhere to the position stated in the 1972 Japan-China joint statement on Taiwan.





