China launches 42nd Antarctic expedition

China's 42nd Antarctic expedition team departed from Shanghai on Saturday to do research related to the frozen continent's subglacial lakes, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Wei Fuhai, the expedition leader, said: "During this expedition, China plans, for the first time, to conduct scientific drilling experiments in lakes deep in the Antarctic inland ice sheet."

"Using domestically built hot-water and thermal-melting drill systems, we will carry out clean drilling and sampling through ice more than 3,000 meters (nearly 1.9 miles) thick," he added.

Antarctic subglacial lakes have harsh conditions, like high pressure, freezing temperatures, darkness, and low nutrient levels. Despite this, they support unique ecosystems and hold valuable records of ice-sheet history and climate change.

Studying these lakes is crucial for learning about sediment processes and the development of life.

"During the expedition, we will continue to improve the scientific research building, communications network and other supporting facilities at Qinling Station," said Wang Tao, assistant expedition leader and the head of the arctic station.

China's Qinling Station started operations in February 2024. It features a wind-solar-hydrogen hybrid energy system, reducing fossil fuel use by over 100 tons annually.

Additionally, new technologies, including China's Snow Leopard 6×6 vehicle and THT550 hydraulic towing equipment, will be tested in the harsh Antarctic environment.



