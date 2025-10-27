Japanese, US defense chiefs to meet in Tokyo: Defense Ministry

 Contact Us
Published October 27,2025
Japan's new Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will meet in Tokyo on Wednesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Monday.

Their meeting will take place a day after expected talks between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump, who is set to head to Japan on Monday.

Koizumi and Hegseth are expected to discuss revising three key documents on national security, including the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy and the Defense Buildup Program, according to broadcaster NHK.

The papers were approved by the former administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in December 2022, marking a major shift in the country's post-war defense policy.

This will mark the first time that Koizumi will hold a meeting after being appointed as defense chief following Takaichi being elected as prime minister last week.

Takaichi, who is known for her hawkish views, became Japan's first female prime minister on Oct. 21.