Filipino crew member injured in Houthi attack on cargo ship dies

A Filipino crew member of the Dutch-flagged cargo ship succumbed to his injuries sustained in a Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden last week, officials said Wednesday.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said he is en route to Djibouti to work with the shipowner for the shipment of the deceased seafarer and to visit their other injured seafarer recovering in the hospital.

"We convey the sad news of the passing of the Filseafarer critically injured during the Sept. 29 attack on the MV Minervagracht in the Gulf of Aden," he wrote on US social media company X.

Last week, a Dutch-flagged cargo ship was attacked near Yemen, after which two were injured and 19 evacuated.

Houthis later claimed responsibility for the attack.





