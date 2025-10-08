China, Malaysia to hold ‘Peace and Friendship-2025’ drills

China and Malaysia will hold joint military exercises later this month in Malaysia and surrounding waters, Beijing's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The drills, dubbed "Peace and Friendship-2025," will take place in mid-to-late October 2025, according to a statement carried by China's state-run Global Times.

The exercise will center on "humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and maritime security," bringing together multi-service forces from both countries for live-action training.

Other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been invited to attend as observers, the ministry said.

Beijing said this will be the sixth edition of the Peace and Friendship exercise series, which is aimed at strengthening practical cooperation between Chinese and Southeast Asian militaries. The drills are designed to boost their collective ability to respond to non-traditional security challenges and promote peace and stability across the region.





