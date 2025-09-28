North Korean top diplomat heads to China

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui has left Pyongyang for China, according to a report Sunday by his country's state media.

North Korea and China confirmed that Choe is visiting from Saturday to Tuesday at the request of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Choe departed "by plane for her personal use to visit the People's Republic of China."

It noted that Choe and an accompanying delegation were seen off by officials from the ministry and Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun.

2025 marks 76 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, marking their sixth meeting since 2018.

During the summit in Beijing, Kim vowed to gradually strengthen ties with China.

Trade between North Korea and China was more than $2 billion in 2023.



