South Korea urges US to allow uranium enrichment

South Korea has urged the US to allow it to enrich uranium and reprocess nuclear fuel for commercial purposes, the country's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

During a meeting with the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Seoul needs permission to secure the full nuclear fuel cycle, including enrichment and reprocessing, according to Yonhap News Agency, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Cho emphasized that the activities would be solely for commercial use and are critical for the country's energy security.

Last month, South Korean media reported that Seoul and Washington are considering talks to revise their bilateral nuclear energy agreement.

The pact, last revised in 2015 and valid until 2035, bans reprocessing and uranium enrichment but allows South Korea to research "pyroprocessing," a new technology for spent nuclear fuel recycling, and produce low-level enriched uranium with US consent.

Seoul has repeatedly pushed for revisions, arguing that enrichment and reprocessing rights are vital for energy security, waste management, and its role as a reactor exporter.