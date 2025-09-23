China urges joint response to climate change, promoting green

China on Tuesday urged a joint response to combat climate change and promote green and low-carbon transition.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to an inquiry asking when Beijing will release its nationally determined contributions to combat climate change.

"Climate change is a common challenge to all humanity. No country can stay aloof or handle this issue by itself. China is consistent in its determination and action on actively responding to climate change," Guo told a news conference in Beijing.

His statement came ahead of the 30th UN climate conference (COP30), which will take place on Nov.10-21 in Belem, Brazil.

"China will work with all parties to uphold the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, actively respond to climate change, promote global green and low carbon transition," he said.

"And as for the specifics you mentioned, I refer you to competent authorities," the spokesman added.





