China urges comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, calls for recognition of Palestine

China has called on the international community to promote a "comprehensive ceasefire" in Gaza with pressing urgency, also advocating the recognition of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wang said Friday that it is necessary to "promote a comprehensive ceasefire" in Gaza with the "greatest sense of urgency" to prevent further humanitarian disaster, state-run Xinhua News reported late Saturday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Beijing, where he urged the international community to unite in addressing the current crisis in Palestine.

He called on countries with influence over Israel, as well as the UN Security Council and humanitarian agencies, to fulfill their responsibilities.

Wang said that the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine" must be implemented, with Gaza and the West Bank recognized as "inalienable territories" of Palestine, adding that any post-war governance should respect Palestinian wishes and safeguard their rights.

He also advocated Palestine's full UN membership and the advancement of a two-state solution, rejecting unilateral actions that undermine it.

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing two-year conflict in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian disaster, he criticized Israel's continued plans to take over Gaza City and its "encroachment" in the West Bank, which he said "seriously violate international law" and threaten the two-state solution and Middle East stability.

While supporting Israel's right to a state, Wang also affirmed Palestine's right to one, rejecting "double standards," stressing that both Israeli and Arab lives are "equally precious," and using violence to counter violence only fuels hatred.

China remains committed to supporting Palestine's "just cause" and working towards a ceasefire and a lasting, just resolution based on UN resolutions and a two-state solution, he added.






