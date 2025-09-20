Ex-South Korean president questioned over martial law decree

A South Korean special counsel team on Saturday summoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning next week about allegations related to his failed attempt to impose a martial law decree, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Cho Eun-suk's team said Yoon has been asked to appear at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday.

It is not clear if Yoon would appear for questioning, considering he has refused to attend any trials since July.

Yoon is expected to face questions about allegations he incited foreign aggression by ordering a drone mission to North Korea in October, ahead of his briefly-lived martial law bid.

If the questioning takes place, it would be the first time that investigators have questioned him about the incitement of foreign aggression allegations.

Yoon was ousted from office for his declaration of martial law last December. He has remained in custody since July, while he faces charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through the decree.