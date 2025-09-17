South Korea holds launch ceremony for new Aegis destroyer

South Korea's Navy held a launch ceremony Wednesday for its newest 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer to strengthen the country's naval capabilities against North Korea's missile program, local media reported.

The Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, named after one of the greatest thinkers in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), will be the Navy's fifth Aegis destroyer when delivered next year, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ceremony was held at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in the southern city of Ulsan.

It is the second of three 8,200-ton destroyers planned under the Gwanggaeto-III Batch-II project. The Navy commissioned the first 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great destroyer in December.

"The launched Dasan Jeongyakyong, alongside the Jeongjo the Great destroyer, is equipped with the most powerful combat capabilities among the Navy's surface ships and will become a core asset of a maritime-based three-axis deterrence system," said the Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration arms procurement agency.

The 170-meter-long and 21-meter-wide destroyer is equipped with an indigenously developed integrated sonar system for enhanced anti-submarine warfare and can deploy MH-60R SeaHawk helicopters.

The warship will be delivered to the Navy by the end of next year and will join the Navy's Task Fleet Command.



