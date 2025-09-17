India commits to taking US partnership 'to new heights': Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a commitment to strengthening relations with the US on Tuesday after receiving birthday wishes from President Donald Trump.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday," Modi wrote on the US social media company, X. "Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights."

Modi expressed support for Trump's diplomatic efforts. "We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Trump described the call as "wonderful" and called Modi "my friend."

He praised the prime minister, saying he is "doing a tremendous job."

CALMING TRADE TENSIONS



The exchange comes amid calming trade tensions between the two nations.

India and the US held "positive" trade talks Tuesday in New Delhi, resuming discussions despite disputes about 50% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Indian goods.

US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch led discussions with Indian officials, with both sides agreeing to "intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement," according to India's Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Tensions escalated when the US imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports in August, later doubling it to 50% in response to India's continued purchases of Russian oil during the Ukraine conflict.

India had earlier termed the US surcharge "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

US goods and services trade with India totaled an estimated $212.3 billion in 2024, according to the US.