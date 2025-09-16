Top Japanese officials enter ruling party leadership race

Top Japanese government officials have announced to enter the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's decision to resign.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, the government's top spokesperson, will also run in the leadership race, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has also expressed his intention to contest for the top party position.

Earlier, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced his candidacy in the leadership race, while former State Minister for Economic Security Sanae Takaichi is also expected to announce her bid to contest the race.

On Sept. 7, Ishiba announced his resignation after his coalition's defeat in the upper house election in July.

While stepping down as the LDP president, he will remain the prime minister until the party selects a new leader, a position that, in Japan's political system, is effectively equivalent to the premiership.

The LDP elections are set for October, unless the party decides to hold them earlier.