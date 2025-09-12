7 Pakistani security personnel killed in operation against militants

At least seven Pakistani security personnel were killed and 13 injured during a search and strike operation against militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Dawn daily reported Friday.

One soldier was also reported missing following a fierce gunbattle with militants in a mountainous area under local police jurisdiction where the militants ambushed a security convoy.

The wounded were transported to a hospital, and a large police force remained onsite as the operation continued. Security forces claimed to have inflicted significant losses on the militants, though details were not provided.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for their successful operation, commending the bravery and professionalism of the troops in killing 19 militants.

Pakistan is determined to eliminate terrorism, Zardari said.

Sharif also praised the security forces for their successful operations in Mohmand, North Waziristan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing that the fight against terrorism would persist until it is entirely eradicated from the country.

The development came after the Pakistan Army said Thursday that it killed 19 suspected militants in separate operations in the country's northwest over the past two days.

Pakistan has logged an uptick in attacks on security forces in recent years, for which it accuses Afghanistan-based militants loyal to Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan, an alliance of militant groups.

Kabul rejects the accusation.






