South Korea taps scholar 'with expertise on China' as new ambassador

South Korea has tapped the eldest son of former President Roh Tae-woo as its new ambassador to China, local media reported on Thursday.

If confirmed, the little-known Roh Jae-heon, director of the East Asia Culture Center in Seoul, will be the first ambassador to Beijing under President Lee Jae Myung administration, Yonhap News reported, citing an unnamed government official.

Roh, 60, is neither a career diplomat nor a key political figure but has engaged in multiple activities related to China, including serving as an adviser to an international advisory council of the Chinese city of Chengdu in 2016 and participating in exchange programs.

The Lee administration, which seeks to strengthen relations with Beijing, is likely to have viewed Roh as a suitable figure to improve bilateral ties given his "expertise on China that he built up beyond what is publicly known," according to an official of the ruling Democratic Party.

China and South Korea formally established diplomatic relations in August 1992. The trade volume between South Korea and China reached $267.6 billion in 2024.