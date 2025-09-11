South Korea orders inquiry into army unit blast

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday ordered the military to conduct a "thorough" probe into an explosion at an army artillery unit that left 10 soldiers injured, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Lee made the call in a message on US social media platform Facebook after the explosion during training in the northwestern city of Paju on Wednesday, which used a practice shell to create an explosive sound.

"Military authorities should conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause and prepare preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not happen to service members again," Lee wrote.

"The government will make every effort to prevent a recurrence and strengthen safety measures," he added.