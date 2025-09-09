North Korea’s Kim oversees test of solid-fuel engine for ICBMs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) using a composite carbon fiber material, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.

The Missile Administration, together with a chemical materials research center, conducted the ground jet test the previous day, according to KCNA.

The report was released a week after Kim's visit to the research institute that created the engine, where he revealed the next-generation Hwasong-20 ICBM currently under development, saying it would utilize the new engine.

Kim emphasized that the engine's development "heralds a significant change in expanding and strengthening the nuclear strategic forces" of North Korea, further describing it as a "success assuming the most strategic nature in the recent modernization of defense technology."

According to KCNA, the engine test marks the ninth of its kind and is "the last one" in the development process, with its maximum thrust measured at 1,971 kilonewtons.

The last ICBM test by North Korea took place on Oct. 31, 2024, featuring the solid-fuel Hwasong-19, which at the time was hailed as "an ICBM of ultimate version."

The Hwasong-20 is the latest addition to North Korea's ICBM lineup, with the completion of its new engine set to speed up the missile's development.

KCNA also reported that North Korea has approved a decree to grant state commendations to the president of the chemical materials academy and the director overseeing solid-fuel engine development under the Missile Administration.