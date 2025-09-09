Curfew imposed in more regions to thwart protests in Nepal

Smoke rises during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. (REUTERS)

Nepal on Tuesday imposed fresh curfew orders in an effort to thwart protests against the ban on social media and alleged corruption, the Kathmandu Post reported.

People were able to access their social media accounts again at midnight on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, young people started to assemble spontaneously near the parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu. They did not bring any banners.

"Yesterday's incident exposed the government's failure. I came here to stand with the youths," one of the participants was quoted as saying.

Due to security concerns, authorities have imposed a curfew in the Ring Road area of Kathmandu starting at 8.30 am (0245GMT) until further notice. Curfew orders have also been implemented in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur after Monday's violent clashes.

In the wake of protests, Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Ramnath Adhikari resigned on Tuesday, criticizing the government's authoritarian response to protesters.

In his resignation letter, Adhikari, condemned the violent suppression of peaceful protests, which he said shifted the country toward authoritarianism instead of democracy.

On Monday, Nepal deployed military after clashes between protesters and police over a social media ban and alleged corruption left 19 people dead.

At least 347 people were also injured, with hospitals being overcrowded, and dozens remain in critical condition. Officials were yet to issue a statement on casualties.

Interior Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned the same day, taking responsibility for the crackdown on demonstrations.