China’s Xi congratulates North Korea’s Kim over 77th anniversary of country’s founding

This picture taken on September 4, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 5, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations Tuesday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Xi said Beijing stands ready to "enhance strategic communication, maintain close exchanges and cooperation with the DPRK and join hands to promote China-DPRK friendship," the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi pointed out the "socialist cause" of the two countries and called on both sides to make greater contributions to "peace and development" in the region and the world at large.

Following the liberation of the Korean peninsula from Japanese rule at the end of the Second World War, a communist regime was set up in the northern part. A new Supreme People's Assembly was elected in August 1948, and on Sept. 3, a new constitution was promulgated.

The DPRK was officially proclaimed on Sept. 9, 1948 with Kim Il Sung as its first premier.

The two nations this year mark the 76th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Kim vowed to steadily develop ties with China during a summit with Xi in Beijing last Thursday, a day after China held its largest military parade.