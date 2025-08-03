Pakistan monsoon rains death toll rises to 299, including 140 children

At least 140 children among a total of 299 people have so far been killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan during the ongoing monsoon season, the country's disaster management authority said on Sunday.

Over 700 people have also been injured as massive rains triggered flashfloods and landslides starting June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Almost half of the total deaths were reported from the eastern Punjab province, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Of the 715 injured, 239 were children, 204 women, and 272 men.

The meteorological department has forecast a fresh spell of rains and thunderstorms in Punjab, KP and Pakistan-administered Kashmir from Monday, prompting the rescue agencies to prepare for possible emergencies.

Monsoon rains often cause devastation across South Asia, including Pakistan, however their unpredictability and intensity have increased in recent years due to climate change.