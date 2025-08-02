SOUTH KOREAS RULING DEMOCRATIC PARTY ELECTS NEW HEAD

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday elected Jung Chung-rae as its new head, Yonhap news reported.

The 60-year-old lawmaker was elected with 61.74% of the votes in the national party convention held in Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

The election was due as former DP leader Lee Jae Myung won the presidential race in June, after his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted from office over his declaration of martial law in December 2024.

Jung was followed by Park Chan-dae with 38.26% votes.





