UNESCO adds North Korea’s Mount Kumgang to World Heritage List

Mount Kumgang, one of North Korea's most iconic mountains, has been officially recognized as a world cultural and natural heritage site by UNESCO, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The decision was made during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, where delegates acknowledged Mount Kumgang's unique blend of cultural legacy and natural scenery in which cultural tradition, natural ecosystem and scenic spots are in a delicate harmony, reported the agency on Wednesday.

Known for its striking landscapes — including the Inner, Outer and Sea Kumgang areas — Mount Kumgang features more than 12,000 peaks, clean waters, waterfalls and centuries-old temples and relics that reflect its rich cultural heritage.