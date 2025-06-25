North Korea vows revenge on US on Korean War anniversary

North Korea vowed revenge on the US while marking the 75th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media reported Wednesday.

Students, female workers and members of North Korea's largest women's organization staged rallies the previous day in Pyongyang, vowing to retaliate against the US over what were described as Korean War atrocities, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Addressing the gathering, speakers pledged to retaliate against America and accused Washington of committing "heinous crimes" during the Korean War.

The speakers said the US is still pursuing military confrontational tactics.

"All young people should deeply engrave in their minds that they must mercilessly settle accounts with the enemy only with guns," the agency quoted unnamed speakers as saying.

In North Korea, June 25 -- the anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950 -- is commemorated as the "day of struggle against US imperialism." Throughout the month, the country holds mass rallies aimed at reinforcing and intensifying anti-American sentiment.