N.Korea slams US for seeking 'strategic flexibility' of its forces in South Korea

American soldiers check zeroing targets after their rifle shooting during this year's Best Squad competition of the U.S. Eighth Army at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, South Korea, 02 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

North Korea on Tuesday slammed the US for seeking "strategic flexibility" of American forces stationed in South Korea to expand their role to better deal with China's "growing assertiveness," stats media reported.

Calling it an "attempt of aggression," Pyongyang denounced the push as "extremely provocative" and accused the US of harboring a "strategic intention to maintain its hegemonic position in the Asia-Pacific region," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary.

It comes amid speculation Washington may seek "strategic flexibility" of the US Forces Korea (USFK) to broaden its role vis-a-vis dealing with China.

"It is a deep-rooted doctrine of aggression of the US, which has thought out under the pretext of promptly coping with the 'uncertain security threat' in any region on the earth since the end of the Cold War and evolved into a vicious one under the pretext of flexibility," the KCNA said.

The push for "strategic flexibility" would "ignite various elements of conflicts latent in Northeast Asia and bring about a "huge chain explosion," it added.

It warned that South Korea would serve as the primary forward base and that its armed forces would be drawn into war under the "subordinated structure" of its alliance with the US if the USFK advances into major regions under an expanded role.

"The evermore reckless provocative acts of the enemies with the appearance of the present US administration are giving us the justness and urgency for updating and building the most overwhelming and offensive deterrent and translating into the tough action signaling our great warning," the KCNA further reported.

















