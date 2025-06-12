South Korea, Vietnam agree to deepen economic ties

The leaders of South Korea and Vietnam have agreed to elevate bilateral ties across the economy and in the infrastructure and energy sectors, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

The agreement was reached during a phone call between South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung and his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong.

Praising the development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, Lee vowed to work closely with Cuong to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership.

"The two leaders agreed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation to match the level of their comprehensive strategic partnership, including in strategic sectors, such as high-speed rail and nuclear power," presidential office spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

In return, Cuong described South Korea as a "key partner" in Vietnam's economic cooperation.

