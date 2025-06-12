Air crash in Gujarat with 242 people on board 'stunned us,' says Indian Premier Modi

People stand near debris at the site of a plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, western India, 12 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

India's prime minister on Thursday said the crash of a UK-bound Air India passenger plane left him both shocked and in sorrow.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," Narendra Modi said on X.

Air India Flight AI171 carrying 242 people crashed in the Meghaninagar residential area shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in India's western state of Gujarat, according to India's Civil Aviation Directorate General.

The airliner said 169 of the passengers on board were Indian nationals, plus 53 UK citizens, seven from Portugal and one from Canada, in addition to two pilots and 10 members of the cabin crew.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the scenes emerging from the crashed plane are "devastating."

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said on X.

Images shared by India's Central Industrial Security Force showed the Air India flight crashed into buildings in the Meghaninagar residential area.

Authorities launched a massive rescue and relief operation while the debris is being cleared.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals, but there is no official word on casualties.

According to local broadcaster NDTV, the flight slammed into a medical college hostel, killing at least five students and injuring several, who are being treated at a nearby hospital.