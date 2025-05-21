JAPANS AGRICULTURE MINISTER RESIGNS AFTER BACKLASH OVER RICE COMMENTS

Japanese Agriculture Minister Taku Eto resigned Wednesday following backlash over comments he made about rice, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has appointed former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi as Eto's successor, Kyodo news agency reported.

Eto was facing criticism over his admission that he "never had to buy rice" thanks to gifts from supporters.

The Japanese public is struggling with soaring rice prices.

"I asked myself whether it is appropriate for me to stay at the helm (of the ministry) at a critical time for rice prices, and I concluded that it is not," Eto told reporters.

"Once again, I apologize to the people for making extremely inappropriate comments as minister when they are struggling with surging rice prices," he said.

Eto is known as an agriculture expert in the ruling party as he also served as farm minister in then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet.