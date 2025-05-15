5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Thursday morning, without causing any casualties or infrastructure damage, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The tremors occurred at 07:50 a.m. Jakarta time (0050 GMT) with the quake epicenter situated 189 kilometers (117 miles) southwest of Maluku Barat Daya Regency. The depth of the quake was recorded 515 km (320 mi) beneath the seabed.

No tsunami alert issued from the agency.

Indonesia, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, has 130 active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most seismically active countries.