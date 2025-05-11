Regional stability discussed in ‘first meeting of Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral’

Afghanistan hosted the "first meeting of Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral" in Kabul, where they discussed economic cooperation, security collaboration and regional stability.

The Taliban-led interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, "provided the occasion for convergence of views on economic and security cooperation as well as regional stability," wrote Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on X.

Sadiq is in Afghanistan for a state visit.

China was represented by Yue Xiaoyong, special representative for Afghanistan.

The nations agreed to host the sixth Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Kabul, said deputy spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry Hafiz Zia Ahmad on X.

The three agreed on extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan in a meeting with interim Commerce Minister Azizi, said Sadiq.