Indian spy drone shot down in Lahore amid rising tensions

A drone, allegedly belonging to India, was reported to have been shot down in Lahore, Punjab province, in eastern Pakistan. According to local police sources cited by Samaa TV, the drone was downed near Walton Boulevard, between Gopal Nagar and Nasirabad, close to an old airport and military facilities.

Security sources indicated that the drone, measuring 1.5-2 meters in length, was controlled from beyond the Indian border. The drone was reportedly disabled by jammers, with several explosions and siren sounds heard in the vicinity.

Residents in the area were said to have panicked and fled their homes, and police and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

INDIA'S RETALIATION AGAINST PAKISTAN

On May 6, in retaliation for a terror attack in the Pahalgam region on April 22 that killed 26 people, India launched missile strikes on Pakistani territory and Pakistan-controlled Azad Kashmir. The Indian military claimed to have struck nine targets, which it described as "terrorist facilities," while Islamabad reported that six civilian sites were hit, resulting in 26 fatalities.

The Pakistan Army announced that it shot down five Indian fighter jets during the attack, but New Delhi did not confirm this claim.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a cabinet meeting, named the military operation "Sindoor Operation," calling it a "moment of pride." In Hindi, "Sindoor" refers to the red powder that married Hindu women apply to their foreheads.