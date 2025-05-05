Philippines claims intercepting Chinese ship conducting ‘illegal research’ in South China Sea

The Philippine Coast Guard said Monday it deployed a vessel and an aircraft to intercept a Chinese research ship last week conducting "unauthorized scientific activities" within the country's exclusive economic zone.

The Chinese vessel Tan Suo 3 was spotted Thursday about 92 nautical miles (170 kilometers) off the northern coast of Ilocos, the coast guard said in a statement.

"The ship's irregular movements indicated marine research, which violates the Philippines' sovereign rights," according to the statement shared on X by a spokesman for the Philippine Coast Guard.

"These actions of the CRV (Chinese research vessel) serve as clear evidence that the People's Republic of China is conducting illegal marine scientific research activities within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone," it added.

The operation by the Philippine Coast Guard forced the Chinese vessel to cease its activities, it claimed.

China did not immediately respond following the incident.