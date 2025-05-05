Death toll climbs to 9 after tourist boats capsize in southwest China

The death toll in southwest China from the capsizing of four tourist boats has risen to nine, with one person still missing, state-run media reported Monday.

Sudden strong winds caused the boats to capsize Sunday in a river in Qianxi City in Guizhou province, plunging 84 people into the water, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Rescuers have located 83 people, with 70 receiving hospital treatment for injuries.

Provincial authorities reportedly deployed around 500 emergency responders to coordinate rescue efforts.

China's May Day holiday from May 1-5 resulted in a significant increase in domestic travel, with many tourist destinations experiencing heavy crowds, according to government data.