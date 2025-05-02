South Korea conducts live-fire air defense drills near border

South Korea's military said Friday that it conducted live-fire air defense drills near the inter-Korean border.

The three-day exercise began Wednesday in a coastal area in the border county of Goseong, about 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) northeast of Seoul, involving around 130 troops and eight anti-aircraft vehicles, including the K30 Biho and the K30W Chunho, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing an army statement.

The drills were part of the South Korean military's efforts to maintain readiness for any possible North Korean threat, with the military recently focusing on bolstering its counter-drone capabilities after five North Korean drones crossed the border into South Korea in 2022.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the US Space Forces Korea held a combined tabletop exercise Thursday against space-based threats.

The discussion-based Polaris Lynx exercise, which was held for the first time, was joined by military officials and space security experts, said the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The participants held in-depth discussions on responding to potential space threats on the Korean Peninsula and conducted the exercise by simulating North Korea's GPS jamming and its attacks against South Korean satellites, according to the agency.