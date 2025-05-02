Helicopter crashes into ocean off coast of Australia’s Victoria state

A helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Australia's Victoria state early Friday, police said.

The chopper crashed into waters off the Bellarine Peninsula just after 10 a.m. local time.

The three people on board were rescued and transported to hospitals with serious injuries, Victoria police said in a statement published on their website.

"There were three people on board the aircraft. All three people managed to make it to shore and were located by passersby, who contacted emergency services," said the police.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the crash with assistance from police, it said in the statement.