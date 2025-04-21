Trump ‘values’ talks with Japan, says Premier Ishiba amid tariff negotiations

US President Donald Trump "values" talks with Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday as the two allies negotiate a new trade agreement amid tariff threats from Washington.

Trump's "involvement shows that he values talks with Japan and intends to make decisions through his own leadership," Ishiba told lawmakers in the Budget Committee, according to NHK News.

He was responding to questions about Trump's meeting with Akazawa Ryosei, Japan's economic revitalization minister, who visited the White House last Wednesday for trade discussions.

Ryosei was the first foreign trade negotiator hosted by Trump after the president announced a 90-day reprieve for all countries except China to strike tariff agreements with the US.

Although the talks did not result in a breakthrough, Ryosei said the US wants to reach a deal within the 90-day window and warned that Japan could face tariffs of up to 24% on its exports to the US if negotiations fail.

A 10% baseline tariff remains in effect in the meantime.

Tokyo is also under pressure from the Trump administration to increase its financial contribution to hosting more than 50,000 US troops stationed in Japan.

However, Ishiba said his government "will not include discussions on security in its trade talks" with the US.

"I don't think it is appropriate to discuss security and trade together. We should address security issues without linking them to tariffs," Ishiba said Sunday.

Following his meeting with Ryosei, Trump said both sides made significant progress in efforts to avoid major tariffs.

"A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!" he said in a brief social media post after the talks concluded.

Before the meeting, Trump said he would personally address US military support for Japan and what he called "trade fairness."