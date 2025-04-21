China says it firmly opposes any deal at the expense of its interests amid US tariff war

China said Monday that it firmly opposes any deal between the US and its trading partners at the expense of Chinese interests amid a barrage of tariffs.
If such a situation arises, China will not accept it and will resolutely take corresponding countermeasures, a spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.
The remarks came in response to reports that the US is preparing to pressure other countries to limit trade ties with China in exchange for tariff exemptions, Xinhua News reported.
A fact sheet released last week by the White House suggested that Chinese exports to the US are facing tariffs of up to 245%.
The spokesperson further said that Beijing has the resolve and the capability to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
"Under the guise of so-called 'reciprocity,' the United States has been recently arbitrarily imposing tariffs on all its trading partners while pressuring them to engage in so-called reciprocal tariff negotiations," the spokesperson said.
"This is essentially using the banner of 'reciprocity' as a pretext to pursue hegemonic politics and unilateral bullying in the field of international economy and trade."