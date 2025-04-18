Warring parties likely to extend Myanmar ceasefire to aid earthquake relief efforts

Myanmar's junta administration and the government-in-exile have indicated they will likely extend a ceasefire to aid relief efforts in the wake of last month's powerful earthquake, said the premier of neighboring Malaysia on Friday.

At a press briefing in Bangkok, Thailand after a two-day visit, Anwar Ibrahim said he urged both sides to extend the ceasefire for humanitarian efforts and they in turn indicated they are committed to extending it, reported Thai PBS.

Myanmar's ruling military leaders declared a three-week ceasefire with rebel groups on April 2 following the March 28 earthquake, which killed more than 3,700 people and injured thousands.

Anwar said on Facebook that he held a "40-minute virtual meeting with U Mahn Win Khaing Than of Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG)"-the government-in-exile-to discuss "urgent humanitarian needs of the Myanmar people and the importance of ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need."

The junta official "expressed openness to the prospect of meeting in person in Malaysia at an appropriate time," Anwar added.

Separately, Malaysia also sent out a 69-member medical team along with equipment including a medical field hospital to assist those in need in Myanmar, Bernama News reported.