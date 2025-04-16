South Korean police raid presidential office over martial law probe

 Contact Us
Published April 16,2025
South Korean police raided the presidential office and the Presidential Security Service (PSS) on Wednesday as part of a probe into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and acting PSS chief Kim Seong-hoon obstructed the execution of a detention warrant for Yoon earlier this year, local media reported Wednesday.

The police's special investigation team focused on Yoon's Dec. 3 martial law declaration searched the presidential office's secure phone server and the PSS office and residence, said Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier this month, South Korea's Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office over his bid to impose martial law.

The country will elect a new president in snap polls on June 3.